MarineMax Inc Ordinary Shares (NYSE:HZO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HZO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HZO
- Market Cap$961.580m
- SymbolNYSE:HZO
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINUS5679081084
Company Profile
MarineMax Inc is a United-States-based company that sells new and used recreational boats under premium brands, and related marine products, like engines, parts, and accessories. The company is also engaged in other businesses, including providing services of repair, maintenance and storage; managing related boat financing, insurance, and others; offering brokerage sales of boats and yachts; and operating a yacht charter business. The sale of new and used boats account for the majority of the company's total revenue. It serves customers across the U.S.MarineMax Inc is a recreational boat and yacht dealer in the United States. The company offers new and used recreational boats and related marine products, including engines, trailers, parts, and accessories.