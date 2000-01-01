Maritime Resources Corp (TSX:MAE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MAE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MAE
- Market CapCAD16.110m
- SymbolTSX:MAE
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA57035U1021
Company Profile
Maritime Resources Corp is engaged in mineral exploration and development in Canada. The company holds an interest in Green Bay Gold Property, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.