Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc is a United States-based company engaged in operating an electronic trading platform. The platform enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments using patented trading technology. It also provides related data, analytics, compliance tools, and post-trade services. The key trading products are U.S. High-Grade Corporate Bonds, Emerging Markets Bonds, U.S. Crossover and High-Yield Bonds, Eurobonds, U.S. Agency Bonds, Municipal Bonds and others. The business operations of the company carried in the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.MarketAxess Holdings Inc provides electronic fixed-income trading platform. It’s trading categories include US and European high-grade corporate, European Government, and high-yield bonds. The firm also provides market information and analytic tools.