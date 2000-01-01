Company Profile

Markforged Holding Corp transforms manufacturing with 3D metal and continuous carbon fiber printers capable of producing parts tough enough for the factory floor. The Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software, and materials to eliminate the barriers between design and functional part. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on company's metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production.