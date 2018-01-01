Marks Electrical Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:MRK) Share Price

Company Profile

Marks Electrical Group PLC sells, delivers, installs and recycles a wide range of household electrical products. Primarily through its retail website - markselectrical.co.uk, the company offers over 3,000 products from over fifty brands across its main product categories, which include Cooking, Refrigeration, Washers & Dryers, Dishwashers and Audio-Visual. These products are sourced from UK distributors of the brands, with whom the group maintains strong and direct relationships. Delivery to customers is operated by its own skilled team of delivery drivers in its owned and branded vehicles, who are also able to offer installation and recycling services.