Company Profile

M&S is a British multichannel retailer with stores across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. The company sells into 57 countries from 1,463 stores and 20 websites around the world and offers predominantly own-brand luxury food, clothing, and home products with almost 90% of sales coming from its U.K. operations. Marks & Spencer operates three business models--owned, franchise, and joint-venture--in the U.K. and internationally. The online business globally is delivered through localized owned and franchised websites and partnerships. The food segment includes value products, convenient ready-made meals, and healthy items. The clothing and home division sells own-brand and high-quality womenswear, lingerie, menswear, kidswear, beauty, and home products.Marks & Spencer Group PLC is a multi-channel retail company offering own-brand luxury food products, clothing, and home products. It has stores across the UK and operates in territories across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.