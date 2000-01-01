Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp is a provider of credit products and services to small businesses. The company provide equipment financing programs to manufacturers, distributors and dealers to help increase their sales and meet the needs of their small business customers. Marlin derives its revenue from interest and fees from leases and loans and, to a lesser extent, income from its property insurance program and other fee income.