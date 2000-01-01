Marlowe (LSE:MRL)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MRL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MRL

  • Market Cap£206.550m
  • SymbolLSE:MRL
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSecurity & Protection Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BD8SLV43

Company Profile

Marlowe PLC provides fire protection services and security systems installation and maintenance business. It is focused on fire protection, security systems and water treatment services.

Latest MRL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

MRL Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .