Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Marpai Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MRAI) Share Price

MRAI

Marpai Inc Class A

North American company

Right Arrow 1

Healthcare

Right Arrow 2

Healthcare Plans

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Bid

-

Ask

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XNAS

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT-4, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Marpai Inc operates as a health plan company. It offers a health plan services system that addresses the problems of healthcare past and enables companies to provide healthcare to employees.

NASDAQ:MRAI

US5713541093

-

Loading Comparison

Latest MRAI News