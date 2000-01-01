Company Profile

Marqeta Inc is a modern card issuing platform. Its platform empowers businesses like Affirm, DoorDash, Instacart, Klarna, and Square to create customized payment cards that provide innovative payment experiences for their customers and end-users. It derives the majority of revenue from Interchange Fees generated by card transactions through its platform. The company also generates revenue from other processing services, including monthly platform access, ATM fees, fraud monitoring, and tokenization services.