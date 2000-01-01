Marquee Energy Ltd (TSX:MQX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MQX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MQX
- Market CapCAD8.720m
- SymbolTSX:MQX
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA57143F1045
Company Profile
Marquee Energy Ltd is a Calgary-based, junior energy company focused on light oil development and production in the Michichi area of eastern Alberta.