Marquee Resources Ltd (ASX:MQR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MQR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MQR
- Market CapAUD3.690m
- SymbolASX:MQR
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000MQR8
Company Profile
Marquee Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The company's goal is to discover one or more economic lithium deposits and bring the discoveries into production. Its project includes Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada USA.