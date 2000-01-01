Marquee Resources Ltd (ASX:MQR)

APAC company
Market Info - MQR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MQR

  • Market CapAUD3.690m
  • SymbolASX:MQR
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000MQR8

Company Profile

Marquee Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The company's goal is to discover one or more economic lithium deposits and bring the discoveries into production. Its project includes Clayton Valley lithium project in Nevada USA.

Latest MQR news

