Company Profile

Marr SpA is an Italian distributor of frozen and fresh products to the nondomestic catering sector. The company's products consist of seafood, meat, grocery, fruits and vegetables, and kitchen equipment, as well as private label products. Marr operates through a network of sales agents, distribution centers, stocking platforms, and logistics. The company categorizes the customers as the street market, which includes restaurants and hotels not belonging to groups or chains; national account, which contains operators of chains and groups and canteens, and the wholesale category. Marr generates more than half of its revenue from the street market customers.Marr SpA distributes fresh, dried, and frozen food products to the foodservice sector in Italy. Its product portfolio includes grocery products, dairy products, meat products, fruits and vegetables.