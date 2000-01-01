Marret Resource Corp (TSE:MAR)
Company Info - MAR
- Market CapCAD9.210m
- SymbolTSE:MAR
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- ISINCA57162R1047
Company Profile
Marret Resource Corp is an investment company. The Company invests in public and private debt securities of companies in the natural resource sectors, including energy, base and precious metals and other commodities.