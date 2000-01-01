Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - VAC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - VAC

  • Market Cap$5.378bn
  • SymbolNYSE:VAC
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorResorts And Casinos
  • Currency
  • ISINUS57164Y1073

Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is an owner of holiday resorts primarily in the United States. Its portfolio of properties includes Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residencies and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club.

Latest VAC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .