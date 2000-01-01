Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MBII
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MBII
- Market Cap$137.410m
- SymbolNASDAQ:MBII
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorAgricultural Inputs
- Currency
- ISINUS57165B1061
Company Profile
Marrone Bio Innovations Inc is a producer of bio-based pest management and plant health products. The company offers its products to the markets that use conventional chemical pesticides, including certain agricultural and water markets.