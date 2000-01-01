Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan is a professional-services firm that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital. The company operates through two main segments: risk and insurance services and consulting. In risk and insurance services, the firm offers services via Marsh (an insurance broker) and Guy Carpenter (a risk and reinsurance specialist). The consulting division comprises Mercer (a provider of human resource services) and Oliver Wyman (a management and economic consultancy).Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc is a professional services firm which provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and human capital.