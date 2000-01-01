Marshall Motor Holdings (LSE:MMH)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MMH
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MMH
- Market Cap£120.390m
- SymbolLSE:MMH
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
- Currency
- ISINGB00BVYB2Q58
Company Profile
Marshall Motor Holdings PLC is engaged in the business of automotive retailing and leasing. The company through its franchise offering involves in the car and commercial vehicle sales, leasing, servicing of vehicles and associated activities.