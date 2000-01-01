Company Profile

Marshalls PLC manufactures landscape, driveway, and garden products, which it sells to customers in both public sector/commercial and domestic end markets. The focus in the public sector and commercial business is on products for architects, local authorities, and contractors, for use in projects such as creating street furniture, paving, and water management. Domestic market customers range from do-it-yourselfers to professional landscapers, driveway installers, and garden designers. The company operates manufacturing sites and quarries throughout the United Kingdom. Primary inputs, largely sourced from Asia, include concrete, natural stone, cement, and sand.