Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MRE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MRE
- Market CapCAD546.580m
- SymbolTSE:MRE
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINCA5734591046
Company Profile
Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids. The company also provides metal forming and welding solutions. The largest end market for Martinrea's products is North America.Martinrea International Inc is engaged in designing, engineering, manufacturing and selling metal parts, assemblies and fluid management systems and is focused on the automotive sector.