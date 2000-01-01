Marvel Gold Ltd (ASX:MVL)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MVL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MVL
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:MVL
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU000000GPX0
Company Profile
Graphex Mining Ltd is engaged in mineral exploration. The company's project includes Chilalo Graphite Project located in south-east Tanzania.Graphex Mining Ltd is engaged in mineral exploration. The Company's project includes Chilalo Graphite Project located in south-east Tanzania.