Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL)
North American company
Company Info - MRVL
- Market Cap$30.481bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:MRVL
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSemiconductors
- Currency
- ISINUS5738741041
Marvell Technology designs integrated circuits primarily for data storage, networking, and communications. Historically, the firm focused on storage, where it is still a key supplier to hard-disk drive and solid-state drive makers but has strategically emphasized networking to offset declining HDD technology. The firm has since diversified via acquisitions and supplies chips to the networking and consumer electronic spaces. Marvell outsources its production to third-party foundries.Marvell Technology Group Ltd and its subsidiaries is a fabless semiconductor provider of application-specific standard products. The company's product portfolio includes devices for storage, networking and connectivity.