Masco Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:MAS)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MAS
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MAS
- Market Cap$14.764bn
- SymbolNYSE:MAS
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorBuilding Products & Equipment
- Currency
- ISINUS5745991068
Company Profile
Masco is a global leader in home improvement and building products. The company’s $4 billion plumbing segment, led by the Delta and Hansgrohe brands, sells faucets, showerheads, and other related plumbing components. The $2.7 billion decorative architectural segment primarily sells paints and other coatings under the Behr and Kilz brands. Masco sold its Milgard and U.K. windows businesses in 2019 for more than $725 million and sold its cabinetry business for $1 billion in first quarter 2020.Masco Corp provides homebuilding solutions the United States. Its array of products entails faucets, showerheads, paints and coatings.