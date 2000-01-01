Company Profile

Masco is a global leader in home improvement and building products. The company’s $4 billion plumbing segment, led by the Delta and Hansgrohe brands, sells faucets, showerheads, and other related plumbing components. The $2.7 billion decorative architectural segment primarily sells paints and other coatings under the Behr and Kilz brands. Masco sold its Milgard and U.K. windows businesses in 2019 for more than $725 million and sold its cabinetry business for $1 billion in first quarter 2020.Masco Corp provides homebuilding solutions the United States. Its array of products entails faucets, showerheads, paints and coatings.