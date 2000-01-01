Company Profile

Masco is a global leader in home improvement and building products. The company’s $4 billion plumbing segment, led by the Delta and Hansgrohe brands, sells faucets, showerheads, and other related plumbing components. The $2.7 billion decorative architectural segment primarily sells paints and other coatings under the Behr and Kilz brands. Masco completed the sale of its Milgard and U.K. windows businesses in 2019 for more than $725 million, and management expects to complete the sale of its cabinetry business for $1 billion in first quarter 2020.Masco Corp provides homebuilding solutions the United States. Its array of products entails faucets, showerheads, paints and coatings.