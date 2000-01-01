Company Profile

Masimo is an Irvine, California-based medical device business that focuses on noninvasive patient monitoring. It began by developing superior signal processing algorithms to measure blood oxygenation levels through pulse oximetry and has expanded this expertise into a wide range of measurements and applications. The company generates revenue globally, with the United States the largest market (68% of 2019 sales), followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (20%), Asia and Australia (9%), and North and South America excluding the U.S. (3%).Masimo Corp is a medical technology company. The company develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies. Its product includes noninvasive blood constituent and brain and breath monitoring.