Mason Graphite Inc (TSX:LLG)
Company Info - LLG
Market Cap: CAD28.610m
Symbol: TSX:LLG
Industry: Basic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
ISIN: CA57520W1005
Company Profile
Mason Graphite Inc is engaged in exploration and evaluation of the Lac gueret graphite property located in Quebec, Canada. It has interest in the Lac Gueret graphite property located in the Cote-Nord region in northeastern Quebec.