Mason Resources Corp (TSE:MNR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MNR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MNR
- Market CapCAD30.900m
- SymbolTSE:MNR
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorCopper
- Currency
- ISINCA5753231003
Company Profile
Mason Resources Corp is a mining company. It is engaged in the copper exploration and development in the U.S.A. Its key project is the Ann Mason Project located in the Yerington District of Nevada.