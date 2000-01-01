Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group SpA (MTA:MZB)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MZB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MZB

  • Market Cap€203.740m
  • SymbolMTA:MZB
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0005042467

Company Profile

Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group SpA is engaged in production and sale of roasted coffee and related products. The group also produces and sells coffee machines and coffee equipment. In addition, it operates an international network of cafes.

Latest MZB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .