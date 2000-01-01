Mast Energy Developments (LSE:MAST)

UK company
Company Info - MAST

  • Market Cap£0.000m
  • SymbolLSE:MAST
  • IndustryUtilities
  • SectorUtilities - Renewable
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BMBSCV12

Company Profile

Mast Energy Developments PLC is a UK-based multi-asset operator in the Reserve Power market. The company's business is to acquire and develop a portfolio of flexible small-scale power generation assets, exploiting a growing niche market in the UK for reserve power generation to balance out the national grid at critical times.

