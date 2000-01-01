Mastech Digital Inc (AMEX:MHH)

North American company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - MHH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MHH

  • Market Cap$121.370m
  • SymbolAMEX:MHH
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS57633B1008

Company Profile

Mastech Digital Inc is a provider of Information Technology (IT) staffing services. The Company recruit through Recruiting Centers located in the U.S. and India that deliver a full range of recruiting and sourcing services.

