Master Glory Group Ltd (SEHK:275)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 275
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 275
- Market CapHKD133.880m
- SymbolSEHK:275
- IndustryReal Estate
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINBMG5891T1264
Company Profile
Master Glory Group Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in the businesses of property development, investment and trading, industrial water supply business, trading of securities and other strategic investments.