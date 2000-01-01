Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MA
- Market Cap$369.601bn
- SymbolNYSE:MA
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- Currency
- ISINUS57636Q1040
Company Profile
Mastercard is the second- largest payment processor in the world, having processed $4.8 trillion in purchase transactions during 2020. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.Mastercard Inc is a technology company that generates revenue by charging fees to its customers based on both the dollar volume of card activity and the number of transactions processed through the network.