Company Profile

Masterflex SE develops, manufactures and market high-tech hoses and connection systems for various industrial and manufacturing applications. The company sells its products under six brands. Masterflex brand produces spiral hoses and connection systems for all industrial applications. Matzen and Timm specializes in vulcanized shapes and hoses for the aerospace sector and the automotive industry. Novoplast offers preformed tubes and technical tubings for medical and industrial uses. FLEIMA-PLASTIC offers injection molded parts and components for the medical technology. Masterduct provides spiral hoses and connection systems as well as heating, ventilation and air conditioning elements. APT produces hoses of fluoropolymers with permanent resistance to all chemicals.