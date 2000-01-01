Matachewan Consolidated Mines Ltd (TSX:MCM.A)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MCM.A

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MCM.A

  • Market CapCAD1.240m
  • SymbolTSX:MCM.A
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA5764711068

Company Profile

Matachewan Consolidated Mines Ltd is a Canada-based natural resource company. It holds an investment in petroleum interests, as well as mineral resource properties all of which are located in Canada.Matachewan Consolidated Mines Ltd is a Canada-based natural resource company. It holds an investment in petroleum interests, as well as mineral resource properties all of which are in Canada.

Latest MCM.A news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .