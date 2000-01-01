Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MTDR
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MTDR
- Market Cap$1.976bn
- SymbolNYSE:MTDR
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINUS5764852050
Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company, engaged in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays.