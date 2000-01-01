Match Group Inc Ordinary Shares - New (NASDAQ:MTCH)
North American company
- Market Cap$42.509bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:MTCH
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- Currency
- ISINUS57667L1070
Company Profile
Match Group is a provider of online dating products. The firm became public in 2015 and was more than 80% owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp until IAC spun it off in second-quarter 2020. The company has a vast portfolio of different online dating service providers, including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, and Meetic. Match Group has more than 45 brands of online dating sites and/or apps, from which it generates user fee revenue (95%) and advertising revenue (5%).IAC/InterActiveCorp is an Internet media company engaged in a variety of businesses. It’s business segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, video, applications, publishing, and other.