Market Info - MTCH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MTCH

  • Market Cap$42.509bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MTCH
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINUS57667L1070

Company Profile

Match Group is a provider of online dating products. The firm became public in 2015 and was more than 80% owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp until IAC spun it off in second-quarter 2020. The company has a vast portfolio of different online dating service providers, including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, and Meetic. Match Group has more than 45 brands of online dating sites and/or apps, from which it generates user fee revenue (95%) and advertising revenue (5%).IAC/InterActiveCorp is an Internet media company engaged in a variety of businesses. It’s business segments include Match Group, HomeAdvisor, video, applications, publishing, and other.

