Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)
- Market Cap$19.889bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:MTCH
- IndustryCommunication Services
- SectorInternet Content & Information
- ISINUS57665R1068
Match Group Inc primarily offers online dating products and services through over 45 online dating brands, Tinder being the most well known. The company also has a non-dating business which provides test preparation and tutoring services.