Materion Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:MTRN)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MTRN
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MTRN
- Market Cap$1.408bn
- SymbolNYSE:MTRN
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
- Currency
- ISINUS5766901012
Company Profile
Materion Corp is a producer of engineered materials based in the United States. The company produces materials used in electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates in four reportable segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The majority of revenue is derived domestically, with significant contributions coming from Asia and Europe.Materion Corp is a producer of metal products. It is an integrated producer of high-performance advanced engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications.