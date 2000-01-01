Company Profile

Materion Corp is a producer of engineered materials based in the United States. The company produces materials used in electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates in four reportable segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The majority of revenue is derived domestically, with significant contributions coming from Asia and Europe.Materion Corp is a producer of metal products. It is an integrated producer of high-performance advanced engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications.