Materion Corp Ordinary Shares (NYSE:MTRN)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MTRN

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MTRN

  • Market Cap$1.408bn
  • SymbolNYSE:MTRN
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINUS5766901012

Company Profile

Materion Corp is a producer of engineered materials based in the United States. The company produces materials used in electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates in four reportable segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other. The majority of revenue is derived domestically, with significant contributions coming from Asia and Europe.Materion Corp is a producer of metal products. It is an integrated producer of high-performance advanced engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications.

Latest MTRN news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .