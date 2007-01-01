Maternus-Kliniken AG (XETRA:MAK)
Market Info - MAK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MAK
- Market Cap€29.360m
- SymbolXETRA:MAK
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINDE0006044001
Company Profile
Maternus -Kliniken AG operates as a German Health Care company focussed on senior housing, care facilities and rehabilitaion clincs. The company has became part of the CURA entrepreneurial group in 2007.