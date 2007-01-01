Maternus-Kliniken AG (XETRA:MAK)

  • Market Cap€29.360m
  • SymbolXETRA:MAK
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0006044001

Company Profile

Maternus -Kliniken AG operates as a German Health Care company focussed on senior housing, care facilities and rehabilitaion clincs. The company has became part of the CURA entrepreneurial group in 2007.

