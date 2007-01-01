Company Profile

Maternus -Kliniken AG operates as a German Health Care company focussed on senior housing, care facilities and rehabilitaion clincs. The company has became part of the CURA entrepreneurial group in 2007.Maternus -Kliniken AG operates as a German Health Care company focussed on senior housing, care facilities and rehabilitaion clincs. The company has became part of the CURA entrepreneurial group in 2007.