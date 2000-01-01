Company Profile

Matrix Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in toys and lighting products. It offers plastic, die-cast, and plush toys. Business activity of the group is functioned through the United States, Europe, Mexico, Canada, South America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally from which it derives majority if revenue from the United States. Manufacturing services offered by the group include design, prototyping, molding, product validation, multi-skilled manufacturing, general assembly, and packaging.Matrix Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in toys and lighting products.