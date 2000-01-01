Company Profile

Matrix Service Co is an engineering and construction provider for large industrial projects, primarily in the oil and gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, mining, and minerals markets. It offers engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services, operating across four segments. Its Electrical infrastructure segment constructs and maintains a variety of power generation facilities. Its Oil, gas, and chemical segment offers construction and maintenance for oil and gas refining and petrochemical facilities. The entity provides construction services for petroleum storage tanks in its Storage solutions segment, and it also has an Industrial segment. It derives key revenue from the Storage solutions segment. The company has operations in the US, Canada, and other countries.