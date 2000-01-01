Company Profile

Matsa Resources Ltd engages in the operation of mineral exploration. It focuses in gold, nickel, iron, and copper ore assets. It involves in the operation of Lake Carey, Symons Hill, Red October Siam Copper, Killaloe, and Phaisali Base Metals projects. It operates through the Australia and Thailand geographical segments.Matsa Resources Ltd explores and produces mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, iron, nickel, and other base metals. It primarily holds interest in the Norseman Gold Project, which is located south of Kalgoorlie.