Company Profile

Matson Inc is engaged in providing ocean transportation and logistics services. The business segments of the company are ocean transportation that provides ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, California, Okinawa, and different islands in the South Pacific and logistics that offers long haul and regional highway trucking services, warehousing and distribution services, supply chain management, and freight forwarding services. The firm generates majority revenue from ocean transportation.Matson Inc is a holding company, consisting of two segments, ocean transportation and logistics. The company also provides container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance and other terminal services for MatNav and other ocean carriers.