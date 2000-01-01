Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)
- Market Cap$2.903bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:MAT
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINUS5770811025
Mattel manufactures and markets toy products that are sold to its wholesale customers and direct to retail consumers. The company offers products for children and families, including toys for infants and preschoolers, girls and boys, youth electronics, handheld and other games, puzzles, educational toys, media-driven products, and fashion-related toys. Mattel's owned portfolio includes Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, and American Girl, among other brands. In addition, it currently manufactures toy products for all segments both internally and through outside manufacturers.Mattel Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of toy products through sales to its customers and directly to consumers. The products include fashion dolls, infant and preschool products, toy cars, and electrical vehicles, among others.