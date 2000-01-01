Matterport Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:MTTR)
North American company

Company Info - MTTR
- Market Cap$591.680m
- SymbolNASDAQ:MTTR
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Application
- Currency
- ISINUS5770961002
Company Profile
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company focused on digitizing and indexing the built world. Its all-in-one 3D data platform enables anyone to turn a space into an accurate and immersive digital twin which can be used to design, build, operate, promote, and understand any space.