Company Profile

Matthews International Corp is a personal services company that primarily provides brand solution services, memorialization products, and industrial products in the United States and Europe. The majority of Matthews' revenue is derived from its SGK Brand Solutions business, which provides brand development services, printing equipment, creative design services, and embossing tools to the consumer packaged goods and packaging industries. The company's Memorialization segment, which sells bronze and granite memorials, caskets, and cremation equipment to the cemetery and funeral home industries, also contributes a significant amount. Most of Matthews' revenue is generated from sales made in the U.S., while European customers also contribute a sizable percentage.Matthews International Corp is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of memorialization products and brand solutions. Its products and services include cast bronze memorials, caskets, cast and etched architectural products, cremation equipment and others.