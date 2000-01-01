Company Profile

Mattioli Woods PLC is a UK-based company that is engaged in providing wealth management and employee benefit services. The company's operating segment includes Pension consultancy and administration; Investment and asset management; Property management; and Employee benefits. It generates maximum revenue from the Investment and asset management segment. Investment and asset management income generated is from the management and placing of investments on behalf of clients.Mattioli Woods PLC is a provider of wealth management, asset management and employee benefit services. It provides services of setting up and administering pension schemes, banking arrangements, property management and employee benefit services.