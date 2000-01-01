Company Profile

Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc (ML&P) is a landholding and operating company. The company operates in agriculture, resort operation and the creation and management of holistic communities. ML&P owns, develops, sells, and manages the residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. It has three business segments: Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities. Real estate operations consist of land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities. Leasing operations include residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial land, and property leases, and Resort Amenities includes the management of operations of Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club program. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Leasing segment.Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc is engaged in community development and resort operations. The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui and develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, and industrial real estate.