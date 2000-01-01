Mauna Kea Technologies O (EURONEXT:MKEA)
- Market Cap€32.850m
- SymbolEURONEXT:MKEA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- ISINFR0010609263
Company Profile
Mauna Kea Technologies is a France based medical device company. It is engaged in designing, developing and marketing of an imaging platform used to view tissues at a cellular level, in real time, during standard procedures.