Company Profile

Mauna Kea Technologies is a France based medical device corporation. It is engaged in designing, developing and marketing of an imaging platform used to view tissues at a cellular level, in real time, during standard procedures. The firm operates in the business segment of Endomicroscopy. The group's technological platform is Cellvizio which help physicians to detect early-stage pathologies more accurately and make therapeutic decisions. It generates revenue from the sales of Cellvizio products and accessories used for medical diagnostics, research, and related services. The company sells its products in France and internationally, of which majority of the revenue is derived from America.Mauna Kea Technologies is a France based medical device company. It is engaged in designing, developing and marketing of an imaging platform used to view tissues at a cellular level, in real time, during standard procedures.